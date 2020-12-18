After near-death COVID-19 battle, Billings Clinic nurse returns home

No one knows better than Ellen Edlund herself how close she came to dying. She has been a nurse for 22 years and used to work in an Intensive Care Unit.

She knew what it meant when her battle with COVID-19 landed her in the ICU at Billings Clinic in late November. She knew when her doctor told her she needed a ventilator that 80% of ventilated COVID-19 patients die. She knew when she got even worse, needing a highly-specialized device to oxygenate her blood, that her chances were even slimmer.

And, she knew that thousands of COVID-19 patients, including frontline health care workers like her, were already dead.

Two weeks ago, even her most optimistic caretakers didn't think she'd make it through the night.

And then, on Friday, she was home.

“I’m not going to lie, I was terrified,” Edlund said Friday. “Just before I was intubated, I asked my doctor, ‘Am I going to die? And, when she couldn’t say no, I knew I was in trouble.”

And, that conversation is the last thing she remembers before waking up in the ICU last Wednesday.