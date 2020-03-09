After playing Santa Claus, Yellowstone County deputy starts 'Shop with a Cop' program

For the past two years, George Stull has played the part of Santa Claus for kids at several Billings area schools but never thought he’d play the role for real.
Stull, a classifications officer for the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, started the Shop with a Cop program in January after dressing as Santa and visiting kids from low-income families in elementary schools like Orchard and Newman last year.
The program will be the only one of its kind in Yellowstone County.
“I just want to help give back,” Stull said. “There are a lot of kids I saw (while) playing Santa Claus at these schools that just don’t have very much.”
The big day is slated for Dec. 12, with plans to start with a lights and sirens procession from MetraPark to the Walmart on King Avenue West. Stull wants to raise enough money so that 30 to 40 kids ages 7 to 12 from five elementary schools in the area will have about $300 to spend on toys and gifts of their choosing. That's about $9,000; and finding funding to allow more kids to participate is a goal, Stull said.
Officers from the Billings Police Department, Montana Highway Patrol, the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, the Montana State University Billings Police Department and other agencies will be paired with a child for two hours as they shop.
Before the event, parents will be able to fill out referral forms supplied by schools and businesses during the holiday season with information about their child, including age, clothing sizes, interests and more. Stull said that the families won’t have to meet a certain income criteria in order to participate.
“In this economy right now, both parents are working jobs and it’s coming down to 'either I pay my electric bill or I get a bike for my son or daughter,'” Stull said. “This is where it’ll come into play.”
Stull wants to help build a better rapport between law enforcement and the public through the event.
The Billings Police Department has set up a special donations account for the program that has already garnered about $3,300 so far. Singh Contracting Inc. has donated about $2,500 while Stockman Bank has donated about $1,000 so far. The St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation is also planning to donate about $2,500 to the cause.
Check and money orders can be made payable to the Billings Police Department at 220 N. 27th St. Billings, MT 59101. Shop with a Cop should be noted in the memo line, Stull said. Stull can also be reached for donations or information at 406-647-8336.