After playing Santa Claus, Yellowstone County deputy starts 'Shop with a Cop' program

For the past two years, George Stull has played the part of Santa Claus for kids at several Billings area schools but never thought he’d play the role for real.

Stull, a classifications officer for the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, started the Shop with a Cop program in January after dressing as Santa and visiting kids from low-income families in elementary schools like Orchard and Newman last year.

The program will be the only one of its kind in Yellowstone County.

“I just want to help give back,” Stull said. “There are a lot of kids I saw (while) playing Santa Claus at these schools that just don’t have very much.”

The big day is slated for Dec. 12, with plans to start with a lights and sirens procession from MetraPark to the Walmart on King Avenue West. Stull wants to raise enough money so that 30 to 40 kids ages 7 to 12 from five elementary schools in the area will have about $300 to spend on toys and gifts of their choosing. That's about $9,000; and finding funding to allow more kids to participate is a goal, Stull said.

