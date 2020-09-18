After release of school COVID-19 data from state, Billings schools pulls request to court

The Billings Public School district is no longer asking a local judge to settle its COVID-19 data release policy.
The move follows the release of COVID-19 data for school across the state in a new database from the state Department of Health and Human Services that will be updated weekly.
The legal request from the district came after a local lawyer filed a public information request asking how many students or staff in the district had COVID-19. The district hadn't previously released any information, with officials saying that they were still weighing privacy law against open records law.
The state database "removed the immediate conflict by directing the state to release school-level information," according to a press release from school officials Friday. "The district is pleased to receive that information from the State, a reliable source of the information."
"The Superintendent agrees with The Gazette’s opinion that 'the public has a right to know about COVID-19 cases in schools,'" the release said, referencing a Billings Gazette editorial board opinion published Sept. 16. "He also believes that the public should have accurate information about COVID cases in schools, information best provided by the state."
According to information released on the state database Wednesday, 10 schools in Billings School District 2 have recorded positive COVID-19 cases among students or staff. The state will release information on a weekly basis.
The district's release also notes that it reached an agreement with county health officials to share information about positive cases, which will remain confidential.
"The district will ensure that public health directions regarding quarantine and isolation are following in the schools," the release says.
