After release of school COVID-19 data from state, Billings schools pulls request to court

The Billings Public School district is no longer asking a local judge to settle its COVID-19 data release policy.

The move follows the release of COVID-19 data for school across the state in a new database from the state Department of Health and Human Services that will be updated weekly.

The legal request from the district came after a local lawyer filed a public information request asking how many students or staff in the district had COVID-19. The district hadn't previously released any information, with officials saying that they were still weighing privacy law against open records law.

The state database "removed the immediate conflict by directing the state to release school-level information," according to a press release from school officials Friday. "The district is pleased to receive that information from the State, a reliable source of the information."