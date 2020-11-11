After thieves plunder Food Bank building, group unveils plans to transform warehouse

The Billings Food Bank's warehouse property on North 16th Street has held high hopes for the organization.
But it's faced challenges, from heavy snow that collapsed part of its roof in 2017 to scrap-selling thieves and vandals who did hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.
Despite that, the property is poised to round a corner.
Recent construction demolished connecting buildings that were damaged by the roof collapse and built a new wall on the remaining warehouse. The building is now hopefully secure, and awaiting a serious face-lift.
Billings Food Bank executive director Sheryle Shandy hopes the structure will become a major hub for food bank programs, allowing the organization to seat about 1,000 people for meals — tripling the current capacity at the current Fourth Avenue North building.
There's no formal timeline for the work, but an architect has drawn up plans and the new wall is designed to accommodate future changes.
"Instead of leaving this neighborhood, we are going to remodel and repurpose it as an extension of our current facility and make room for more services," Shandy wrote in a letter about the building earlier this month.
The food bank has owned the property for about 12 years. Past plans called for building a bakery into the facility, but they've evolved.
A section of roof collapsed in 2017 during the snowiest winter in Billings history. The warehouse was separate connecting buildings, and the structural issues created gaps that allowed access into the remaining storage areas.
Thieves first struck the wiring near the building's alarm system, disabling that. Over time, the building was stripped of copper wiring and other items of value; some vehicles were stolen, other were stripped. The non-food damage totaled about $500,000, Shandy wrote in the letter. It wasn't insured for that type of damage.
"We kept coming down (to the building), sealing it up, and they kept coming in," she said.
Support Local Journalism
Some of the damage seemed to serve no purpose other than vandalism itself. For example, a box of toothpaste and toothbrushes was strewn across the floor and stomped on — "who would think someone would do this to a food bank," Shandy wrote.
The food bank didn't have money to demolish the collapsed building section; it was only recently knocked down.
The new wall on the building's south side is set to become the building's entrance, with a parking lot replacing the plot where the building was demolished.
The interior is still very much a warehouse. It's cold (the heater wiring was stolen), and largely bare. But it offers a blank slate and a large space.
The group envisions it holding a catering kitchen and expansive seating spaces, a community center space, and potentially becoming a for-rent event center.
The Food Bank would keep its current Fourth Avenue North facility.
"We're trying to expand our services all over," Shandy said.
She believes that those services will be critical to the food banks work, especially amid lingering economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've not seen the brunt of this yet," Shandy said. "We better be ready for it."
Retrospective: Downtown Billings
Montana Avenue, 1883
Downtown looking north, 1895
Downtown looking west, 1900s
Downtown looking east, 1900s
Downtown looking northwest, 1900s
Downtown looking southeast, 1900s
Downtown looking southwest, 1900s
Downtown looking south, 1900s
Broadway near railroad tracks, 1910s
Billings Gazette building, 1910s
Midland National Bank Building, 1910s
Montana Hotel, 1910s
Brown Oil service station, 1920s
North 26th Street, 1920s
Clark Hotel, 1920s
Former Big 4 Second-Hand Store, 1930s
North Broadway looking south at Second Avenue North, 1930s
First Avenue North, 1964
Fourth Avenue North and North 27th Street
Silent Knight Muffler Service, 1975
First Avenue North looking west, 1976
First Avenue North looking east, 1976
North 29th Street, 1978
Broadway looking north, 1978
Second Avenue North, 1978
North Broadway looking south, 1978
Downtown Billings, 1980
First Avenue North looking east, 1980
North 27th Street, 1980
Second Avenue North and North Broadway, 1981
Corner of First Avenue North and North 29th Street, 1981
Montana Avenue and North Broadway, 1982
First Avenue North and North 29th Street, 1985
Norwest Bank and Sheraton Hotel, 1990
Retrospective: First Interstate Center
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.