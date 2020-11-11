After thieves plunder Food Bank building, group unveils plans to transform warehouse

A section of roof collapsed in 2017 during the snowiest winter in Billings history. The warehouse was separate connecting buildings, and the structural issues created gaps that allowed access into the remaining storage areas.

Thieves first struck the wiring near the building's alarm system, disabling that. Over time, the building was stripped of copper wiring and other items of value; some vehicles were stolen, other were stripped. The non-food damage totaled about $500,000, Shandy wrote in the letter. It wasn't insured for that type of damage.

"We kept coming down (to the building), sealing it up, and they kept coming in," she said.

Some of the damage seemed to serve no purpose other than vandalism itself. For example, a box of toothpaste and toothbrushes was strewn across the floor and stomped on — "who would think someone would do this to a food bank," Shandy wrote.

The food bank didn't have money to demolish the collapsed building section; it was only recently knocked down.

The new wall on the building's south side is set to become the building's entrance, with a parking lot replacing the plot where the building was demolished.