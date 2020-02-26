Aging MetraPark grandstands to be demolished

A timeline for demolition has not been set, although Pitman would like to have the work done by summer.

"Ultimate goal is before (MontanaFair) starts," he said. "That puts us at a pretty short timeline."

Commissioners will next send out a request for proposals from contractors, and then finalize the cost of the project.

The decision to demolish the grandstands come at a "perfect time," Pitman said. "We're having meetings of the master planning for MetraPark."

As a officials begin to plan for MetraPark's future, a blank slate is exciting, he said.

"Everything is on the table, we're only limited by our imagination for the potential for that space. We're at a unique position," he said.

The grandstand area going back past the barns toward the Yellowstone River account for about 100 acres of the 189-acre MetraPark area, Pitman said.

Some ideas for the grandstand area would be increased parking, and continuing the feel of a "campus approach." New ideas will be discussed during the master plan meetings this week.