Air Traffic Control lost contact with pilot just before fatal crash west of Billings airport

More details have been released in the preliminary report of a plane crash that killed a 64-year-old Billings pilot, although a cause of the crash has not been released.

On April 20, Lloyd Gerber, 64, of Billings, died in an airplane crash at about 10 a.m. a mile and a half west of Billings Logan International Airport. He was flying a Piper PA-31 seven-seat airplane and was performing landings and takeoffs.

Gerber was pronounced dead at the scene at the Rod and Gun Club, according to Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder.

According to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board:

Air Traffic Control lost contact with Gerber almost immediately after he took off from a runway in the airport and Air Traffic Control asked Gerber to enter a left traffic pattern for another runway.

About 90 seconds later Gerber had already crashed and a column of smoke could be seen, according to the report.