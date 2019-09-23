Airport officials celebrated the official groundbreaking of a $55 million airport expansion Monday.
The project already started some work in January, and major construction is set for later in 2019. The backdrop of gravel piles, torn concrete, and a porta-pottie seemed fitting for the ceremony, but that work is actually part of a separate concrete ramp replacement.
The multi-phase project will remodel existing facilities and add four new gates to the west side of the airport.
"It's a very exciting thing for us," said airport director Kevin Ploehn.
The project will be paid for through FAA grants, airport funds and revenue bonds.
Planners expect the remodel to expand the number of flights and airlines the airport can accommodate, and to give the airport a modern look and feel.
Mayor Bill Cole noted competition from other Montana airports.
Almost 1.3 million people got on or off a plane at Bozeman's airport last year, compared with almost 850,000 in Missoula and about 883,000 in Billings.
"If we don't keep up with the regional competition, we're going to fall behind," he said.
Crews will create space in the airport this fall to accommodate larger construction projects that will begin next year, including turning the concourse deli into the temporary home of the gift shop. The deli will be moved to a location on Concourse B.
The major concourse work will begin in the spring and continue for the next two years. Concourse A, which sits on the west side of the airport, will be shut down first as it gets expanded, moving Delta's gate to Concourse B. The move will mean all airlines that fly in and out of Billings will have to operate out of Concourse B.
The challenge will be having the concourse handle more airlines than it has gates. To solve that problem, the airport will load some flights from the ground outside the concourse. To protect from wind and snow, crews will build heated covered walkways through which passengers will board.
"It's going to require a lot of patience," Cole said.
As part of the Concourse A expansion, construction crews will also build the airport's new security screening area, the new great room, a new restaurant, the bar and the children's play area.
By August 2021, work will shift to Concourse B on the east side of the airport, shifting all airlines into the newly remodeled Concourse A where staff again will juggle flights with available gates and load some passengers from the ground.