Airport plans live fire training

The Billings Logan International Airport will conduct FAA required live fire training at the Airport for the Aviation and Transit Department, Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting Division employees. This training was postponed last week due to Red Flag warnings. According to a press release from the airport, the training is now scheduled for 7:30-10 p.m. on Wednesday, if conditions are favorable.

Flames may be visible in the area and particularly the Billings Heights during these periods, but should not be of concern.

The airport's burn training facility is located in the northwest section of the Airport property. The facility provides an over 1,000-foot diameter non-combustible area around it and in excess of 7,000 gallons of firefighting water/agent on site.

While the FAA has provided relief for airport fire services in some areas due to virus concerns, the continuing training programs for airport firefighters remains a requirement in order to comply with our operating certificate. According to FAA regulations, airport firefighters must complete the scheduled training within the anniversary month of the previous training.

