Billings Fire Department and ambulance personnel tend to the victim car crash on Sunday. A vehicle left Airport Road and ended up in a ravine near Alkali Creek.
Photo: Driver crashes off Airport Road Sunday afternoon
- Gazette staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials called for all available ambulances and one helicopter. Roads were shut down to Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare to keep a…
First responders work the scene of a mass casualty event at Briarwood County Club after a section of the deck collapsed Saturday evening. Acco…
The drivers of both vehicles were hospitalized. One of the drivers, a man in his 70s later died from his injuries.
Seth Kenneth Chelini and Michael Allen Conaway were killed in separate crashes in Billings over the past week.
Addison Benson is a double below-the-knee amputee, and she said she thinks it's funny that some people view “happy” and “amputee” as mutually …