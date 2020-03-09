Alberta Bair Theater receives $500,000 grant

“We are thrilled to receive this level of support for and commitment to the capital campaign,” Jan Dietrich, executive director of Alberta Bair Theater, said in a press release. “This generous grant from the Murdock Trust brings ABT much closer to achieving its $13.6 million funding goal. This leaves us $600,000 to raise.”

The renovation and expansion will improve the theater experience for patrons, artists, and staff and expands the footprint on both the east and south sides of the theater to increase the lobby space and allow for an elevator. Restrooms will be added on the lobby and mezzanine levels. More than half of the project is funding infrastructure to meet the needs of artists and touring companies.