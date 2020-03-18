Albertsons and Safeway stores in Montana implementing hours for 'at-risk' shoppers

The grocery store company Albertsons has announced it will be "reserving" a portion of morning hours at its stores two days a week for "at-risk" shoppers.

The new policy was announced Tuesday in a note posted to the company's main Facebook page.

The hours for at-risk shoppers are 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The new hours are going into effect as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The new hours will be implemented at all Albertsons stores, including those in Montana, beginning this Thursday, according to Kathy Holland, a communications and public relations representative for Albertsons Companies Intermountain Division.

The new hours will also be implemented at Safeway stores in Montana, according to Holland.

"During those times, we ask that you avoid shopping so that the stores can be available for senior citizens, and other at-risk members of our community such as pregnant women or those with compromised immune systems," the company announcement says.

Love 19 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.