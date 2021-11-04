Albertsons moves forward with plans for new far West End grocery store

Billings may be getting its first grocery store west of Shiloh Road.

Albertsons, the grocery store company based in Boise, Idaho, has submitted building plans with the Billings' planning department for the company's property at Grand Avenue and 54th Street West.

The grocery store chain purchased the lot in early 2017, which was later approved for a special review by the city to allow a drive-thru pharmacy on the property.

Initial plans filed with the city show a 57,000 square-foot grocery store set behind a tree-lined parking lot situated on the northeast corner of Grand and 54th. The plans leave room on the property for the possible construction of three or four smaller, free-standing structures for development of a gas station, retail or restaurant space.

Development along Grand Avenue west of the city has been growing for years. Within the last decade, the corridor around Grand and 54th has seen construction of a half dozen new housing developments, Ben Steele Middle School, the relocation of The Den lounge and casino, a liquor store and retail shops, and the new pub and restaurant Diamond X Beer Co.

The new Albertsons would be built at 5317 Grand Ave., just east of The Den and Diamond X Beer Co., which sit on the west side of 54th Street.