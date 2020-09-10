 Skip to main content
Alert issued for Billings pre-release escapee

Adam Cunningham

Adam Cunningham, 45, was listed as escaped from the Alpha House Pre-Release Center in Billings Sept. 10, 2020. 

 Paul Hamby

The Montana Department of Corrections is seeking help in finding a man who walked away from Alpha House Men's Pre-release Center.

Adam Cunningham, 45, left the downtown Billings center just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday and was placed on escape status by the DOC, according to a press release from Alternatives Inc. The organization, which owns and operates the pre-release center, also stated that a warrant has been issued for Cunningham’s arrest.

He is described as a white man standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 240 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. 

Cunningham arrived at the pre-release center in June after being sentenced in Nov. 2019 for violating parole. In 2009, a Gallatin County court convicted Cunningham of fraudulently obtaining drugs.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Cunningham, as he faces a possible felony charge for his escape.

