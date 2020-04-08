Alert issued for Montana teen missing since Tuesday night run

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 15-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since going for a run Tuesday night somewhere near the small Park County community of Emigrant.

The Montana Department of Justice identified the teen as Res Windham.

"Res went for a run at 7 p.m. last night and hasn't been since, he was last seen in Emigrant area of Montana," the advisory says.

Windham doesn't have his cell phone or any money on him, and has no history of running away, according to an informational poster sent out with the advisory.

Windham was last seen wearing a gray shirt with "Goonies" on it, jeans, and a hoodie with colorful designs. He has black hair, hazel eyes and freckles on his nose. He is described in the alert as a white male, standing 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

If he's located, people are asked to call the Park County Sheriff's Office at 406-222-2050 or call 911.

The alert for Windham was issued shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

