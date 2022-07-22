Ales for Trails returns to ZooMontana Sept. 9

Ales for Trails returns Sept. 9 to ZooMontana with more than 50 microbrews and live music by the Repeat Offenders.

Tickets are on sale online now through Sept. 8, at alesfortrails.com and will be available for purchase for an early bird discount at Base Camp, Spoke Shop, Yellowstone Fitness, or at the gate for full price.

Ales for Trails also features seltzers, wine and nonalcoholic drinks, plus silent disco, giant beer pong, a brewers competition and a photo booth.

The original Ales for Trails event began under Skypoint in downtown Billings in 2001, entertaining a few hundred people with local microbrews and bicycle stunts. The event raised approximately $10,000 to grow and support the Billings trail system.

It was an idea that caught on and has grown over the years. Founders of the event include George Moncure, former owner of Yellowstone Valley Brewing Co.; Mike Tuss, retired CTA principal; and Darlene Tussing, retired Alternate Modes Coordinator for the city of Billings.

Since 2001, Ales for Trails has raised more than $1.4 million and has enabled Billings TrailNet, the event’s beneficiary, to give the City of Billings more than $750,000 for trail development, maintenance and trail amenities. Billings TrailNet is a nonprofit (501c3), grassroots organization whose mission is to promote a complete, community-wide trail system.

No one under the age of 21 will be allowed through the gate, and Billings TrailNet urges its guests to drink responsibly at the event.