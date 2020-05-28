Alive After 5 canceled
This summer’s Alive After 5 concert series is canceled, the Downtown Billings Alliance, which organizes the annual event, announced in a press release.

The weekly Alive After 5 outdoor summer concert series is a highly anticipated summer activity. For 17 years, AA5 has brought thousands of people and hundreds of bands to the streets of downtown Billings.

This year's event was scheduled to kick off June 11 with Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs.

Katy Easton, CEO of the DBA, said in the press release, “In these tough and uncertain times, we are more than thankful for the continued support the Billings community has shown for our downtown events.” Easton continued, “We are closely monitoring and adhering to the COVID-19 directives and recommendations from Montana State Officials and the Yellowstone County Health Department. Community comes first for downtown Billings, it’s what makes up the soul of downtown and we hope to get us all back together as a community again soon.”

