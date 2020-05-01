You are the owner of this article.
All Billings flyers will have to wear a mask
National Guard

Members of the Montana National Guard put on gloves and masks as they prepare to screen passengers at the Billings Logan International Airport on Friday, April 3, 2020.

 CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette

Starting Monday, the airlines that service Billings will require all passengers to wear a face mask as a safeguard against COVID-19. 

The masks will be required beginning with the check-in process and through deplaning, according to a press release Friday from the Billings Logan International Airport. 

"For the future, this will be the new normal, and frankly if the airlines are going to entice folks back into the sky they need to do this so people can feel safe," said airport director Kevin Ploehn, in the press release. 

Ploehn recommends passengers bring their own masks, but they will be provided for anyone without one. 

