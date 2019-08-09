Three Billings high schools are holding a 1960s class reunion, involving all the graduating classes from 1960 to 1969 on Saturday at Urbaska Field.
The event, which will start at 5 p.m. Saturday, allows graduates from Billings West High School, Billings Senior High School and Central High School to come together and remember the ’60s era.
“It’s the first time, to the best of our knowledge, that any of the schools have planned an all-class reunion,” event organizer and 1967 West graduate Bob Sorensen said.
It’s been 50 years since the class of 1969 graduated, so being able to have an entire event is important.
Fred Urbaska, who graduated from Senior High in 1967, donated Urbaska Field when he died 20 years ago. Since then, kids are free to use the baseball field.
“There are a couple of realities. One is that we’re losing folks from each of these classes, so the numbers are going down,” Sorensen said. “It’s an opportunity for all these folks to get together at one time and one place.”
Food and beverage will be catered by High Horse Saloon and Eatery and music will be provided by DJ Jason Mueller. School fight songs and more will be played by Art Daniel and his band and a vintage car display will also be at the event.
West High class of 1967 provided the funding for the reunion.
Attendees can RSVP here.
For the Billings Senior High class of 1964, some connections never fade.