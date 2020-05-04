All but 40 Billings-area restaurants approved to reopen so far

Those restaurants that have had their plans approved and have reopened their dining areas are listed on RiverStone Health's website, RiverStoneHealth.org.

Felton reminded residents that the county health department's approval of restaurant plans to reopen do not act as guarantees.

"Please don't take these as endorsements," he said.

While plans may have been approved by county health, the restaurants themselves are on the "honor system" for following their own plans, Felton said.

County officials have been monitoring closely last week's limited opening of retail shops and stores.

"I continue to be impressed with how seriously they've taken this," Felton said.

Yellowstone County has averaged about one new COVID-19 case a day for the past week. Felton called it a good sign given that the county has increased the amount of testing it's doing.