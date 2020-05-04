All but 40 Billings-area restaurants approved to reopen so far

Soft reopening of retail businesses and restaurants seems to be going well, Yellowstone County's health officer told the city council Monday night.
Retail businesses began to reopen April 27 after more than a month of COVID-19 related closures, and on Monday restaurants reopened with limited seating capacity and other precautions in place.
For restaurants to reopen they had to submit a plan to the county health department showing the steps and precautions they will take to maintain social distancing of customers and employees, and the cleaning and sanitation procedures they will follow.
So far, all but 40 restaurants have submitted a plan and had it approved by the county health department, Felton said. "We've been reaching out" to those 40, Felton said.
He wants to see area restaurants up and running again and is hopeful that all of them will submit a plan with his office eventually.
Those restaurants that have had their plans approved and have reopened their dining areas are listed on RiverStone Health's website, RiverStoneHealth.org.
Felton reminded residents that the county health department's approval of restaurant plans to reopen do not act as guarantees.
"Please don't take these as endorsements," he said.
While plans may have been approved by county health, the restaurants themselves are on the "honor system" for following their own plans, Felton said.
County officials have been monitoring closely last week's limited opening of retail shops and stores.
"I continue to be impressed with how seriously they've taken this," Felton said.
Yellowstone County has averaged about one new COVID-19 case a day for the past week. Felton called it a good sign given that the county has increased the amount of testing it's doing.
That said, it's this coming week that will show just how well the initial reopening of businesses has gone. Felton expects this week that the county will see the first wave of COVID-19 cases tied to the reopenings.
Health officials will weigh new cases against the number of respiratory ailments arriving at the hospital, the number of intensive care unit beds available at St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic, and whether an outbreak occurs in a densely populated location like a care facility or nursing home.
Should the number of open ICU beds rapidly dwindle or numbers spike in an outbreak or in respiratory cases, the county could put restrictions back in place, Felton said.
The closures will likely have had an impact on the city's budget, city administrator Chris Kukulski told the council on Monday night. The city has started its annual budget review in preparation for approval this summer.
Anticipating that tax revenues will likely be down, city staff proposed no increase to some of the city's utilities, like storm and sewer, street maintenance and solid waste.
City staff is also recommending that the city move its parks and recreation department out of the general fund, which would in turn free up roughly $2 million the city could then apply to public safety services, like police and fire departments.
The city is anticipating roughly a $3 million shortfall to its general fund budget.
In order to continue funding the parks and recreation department, city staff is recommending that it be moved into Park District 1, a maintenance district created by the city that operates on fees collected from property owners within the district. It's something the council has been talking about for a year.
Those fees can be increased by the council without having to go to the public for a vote.
