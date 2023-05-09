Bluebirds are the focus of Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society's monthly meeting on May 15 at the Mayflower Church on the corner of Poly Drive and Rehberg Lane.

A social with coffee and cookies begins at 6:30 p.m.; the program begins at 7 p.m.

The bluebird conservation movement started in the 1970s with Larry Zelany’s article in National Geographic titled, “Where Have the Bluebirds Gone?” The article detailed the loss of bluebird habitat and the disastrous effects of the introduction of two nonnative species, the European starling and the house sparrow.

This presentation will include a very brief history of the conservation efforts in the early days of the 1970s to today, current conservation efforts, and what interested people can do now. The program includes information on bluebird trail management, informational handouts, nest box plans, small exhibits and photos.

Jane Brockway started bluebirding in 1998 when she and her husband bought his grandparents’ ranch in Mineral County in western Montana. They knew there were bluebirds around the ranch, so they hung a couple of bluebird boxes. From there, her trails have grown to 100 boxes.

Brockway is fortunate to have both western and mountain bluebirds on her trails. She was trained to band in 2004, and now bands 200-350 bluebirds a year. Brockway is Mountain Bluebird Trails president, editor and banding administrator and also serves on the board of directors for the North American Bluebird Society.