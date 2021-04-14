All vets, plus spouses and caregivers, eligible for COVID vaccines through VA

Recent legislation has made all Montana veterans, along with their spouses and caregivers, eligible for COVID-19 vaccines through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Through the SAVE Lives Act, the Montana VA Health Care System will be hosting another round of clinics that will allow vaccines for vets and their families regardless of whether they are enrolled in the health care system.

“We are excited to help bring COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans’ family members and caregivers. We’ve seen the peace of mind and security these vaccines have brought to Montana’s Veterans, and we are happy we can help create safety from the pandemic in homes and communities across Montana,” said MTVAHCS Executive Director, Dr. Judy Hayman in a press release issued Wednesday.

President Joe Biden signed the Strengthening and Amplifying Vaccination Efforts to Locally Immunize all Veterans and Every Spouse Act into law March 24. The bipartisan legislation, which allows the VA to administer vaccines to all veterans, veteran spouses, caregivers and caregivers as supplies allow, also makes doses available to those enrolled in the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs.