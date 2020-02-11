Allegiant adds direct summer flights from Billings to San Diego

If you're feeling like your summer vacation needs a little more beach, the Billings airport may have a cheap solution.

Allegiant Air will begin offering direct flights from Billings to San Diego, California, every Thursday and Sunday starting June 4 and running until Aug. 16, airport administration announced on Tuesday. Tickets will sell as low as $59.

"Direct service between Billings and San Diego this summer on Allegiant is a great opportunity for both communities," said airport director Kevin Ploehn.

Direct air service between the two cities came about through a partnership with the airport and the Billings Chamber of Commerce. The chamber helped fund a $40,000 marketing campaign in San Diego to advertise the allure of this corner of Montana. The chamber also helped cover landing fees for Allegiant to make air service here more feasible for the low-cost carrier.

"This direct service into Southern California will provide locals with vacation options that are outstanding," Ploehn said. "For Southern California visitors to Montana, Billings offers fantastic vacation opportunities as well, especially to Yellowstone Park over the Beartooth Highway."