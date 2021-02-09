Allegiant adds Portland flight from Billings

Beginning this spring, Allegiant Air will add a direct flight from Billings to Portland, Oregon.

The budget carrier will begin twice-weekly flights beginning May 7. One-way fares on the route will begin as low as $59, the carrier announced Tuesday.

“Portland is a gateway to exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities, from world-class mountain climbing to kayaking,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue. “We’re excited to connect these two cities through affordable fares and convenient flight options.”

Allegiant also has offered flights from Billings to Phoenix, Las Vegas and several California destinations.

