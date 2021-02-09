 Skip to main content
Allegiant adds Portland flight from Billings
Allegiant

In this file photo from 2013, ramp agent Vince Divon retrieves gate-checked items for an Allegiant Air flight.   

 DAVID BECKER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Beginning this spring, Allegiant Air will add a direct flight from Billings to Portland, Oregon.

The budget carrier will begin twice-weekly flights beginning May 7. One-way fares on the route will begin as low as $59, the carrier announced Tuesday.

“Portland is a gateway to exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities, from world-class mountain climbing to kayaking,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue. “We’re excited to connect these two cities through affordable fares and convenient flight options.”

Allegiant also has offered flights from Billings to Phoenix, Las Vegas and several California destinations.

