Alpha House pre-release center resident tests positive for COVID-19 in Billings

A resident of the Alpha House Men's Pre-release Center in Billings has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the company that operates it.
The resident is isolated in his own room within the Alpha House, according to David Armstrong, CEO of Alternatives Inc. Alternatives operates the Alpha House, the Passages Women’s Pre-release Center and Beta Jail Alternatives in Billings.
“We have quarantine availability for up to 24 people at a time, so that person is isolated in a room that has a private bathroom,” Armstrong said.
The patient was confirmed to have COVID-19 after receiving his test results Friday, Armstrong said. The 150 people who live within the Alpha House have been restricted to their rooms, keeping them from going to work to reduce the possible spread of the virus.
Armstrong said he isn’t sure how long the residents will be restricted to their rooms, and that he's working to find out more.
“Without guidance from the (Montana Department of Corrections) and (RiverStone Health), we didn’t feel comfortable letting them go back to their jobs until we had the chance to talk that through,” Armstrong said.
He said he expects those with no symptoms will "go back in action fairly soon.”
It can take 14 days for a person to develop the illness, so quarantine periods usually last two weeks, according to communications, marketing and public affairs coordinator for RiverStone Health Pat Zellar.
“The virus is the same wherever it’s at, so the protocol for containing it and preventing further spread of it is pretty much the same,” Zellar said.
Any new residents moving into the pre-release center or those showing symptoms also must quarantine for two weeks. Alpha House screens everyone who visits the building and body temperatures are taken throughout the day, Armstrong said.
Sentinel testing was offered in the Alpha House and other programs through Alternatives Inc. for a few weeks, Armstrong said, but the participation in the tests was very low.
The Montana Department of Corrections will be sending additional staff to help conduct sentinel testing at the Alpha House on Wednesday, according to Carolynn Bright, the department’s communications director.
Armstrong said Alpha House staff have been prepared for the possibility of a confirmed case and that he believes staff identified and isolated the person quickly.
