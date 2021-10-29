Aluminum shortage disrupts Montana license plate production

HELENA, Mont. — Montana has become the latest state to stop making license plates because of disruption in the U.S. aluminum supply — another example of supply chain problems caused by the pandemic.

Montana Correctional Enterprises, which makes the plates at the state prison, ran out of aluminum this week said Carolynn Bright, spokesperson for the Montana Department of Corrections. Another shipment of aluminum isn’t expected until December, officials said.

“We knew this might be a possibility because it’s been an issue at other license plate factories throughout the nation,” said Gayle Butler, administrator of Montana Correctional Enterprises, a division of the Department of Corrections.

In May, North Carolina suspended its program to replace license plates that are more than six years old due to an aluminum shortage while Arizona had an aluminum supply chain problem that cleared up in June.

Montana is searching for other places to get aluminum but others who have the metal don’t want to sell it because of the same supply shortage, Butler said in a statement.