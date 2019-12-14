Three generations of the Mueller family attended St. Francis Upper Catholic School in downtown Billings, and many relatives will cherish the memories they made there as the building undergoes renovations.
Matthew Mueller attended the school for seventh and eighth grades in the early 2000s. He remembers playing a lot of basketball outside and getting in trouble for sliding down the wooden handrails on the stairs.
He remembers watching news broadcasts on 9/11 in his homeroom during the eighth grade in classroom number eight, and probably taking more trips to the principal's office than his peers.
His father, John Mueller, attended the school from third grade through eighth grade in the 1970s. Nuns made up a majority of the teaching staff, he said, and remembers gathering in the main level of the school during the holiday season to light candles on an advent wreath before the start of class.
“With a lot of the grades, there were brothers and sisters in grades above and grades below, so it was fun,” John Meuller said. “It was a good place to be and there were a lot of really good people.”
The school was originally built by the donations of Katherine Fratt in 1918, who died in 1917. The structure is also known as the Fratt building.
As dozens of people walked through the halls of the century-old school building during an open house event, many reminisced about past memories, teachers, classes, and sports tournaments.
It was the last chance to see the school before it undergoes remodeling after it was purchased by the Fagg family.
Fagg Family Properties is a partnership consisting of multiple family members including Grant Fagg; Sherril Fagg Burke; Russ Fagg, a former Billings district judge; and Harrison Fagg, who developed the Granite Tower. They plan to keep the Fratt building intact and remodel the inside as possible office and housing spaces.
The school was sold to the family for $750,000, which included a $250,000 donation to the Billings Catholic School Foundation. The foundation was responsible for selling the property along with the undeveloped land located north and south of the building.
Billings Catholic Schools consulted the 434 heirs to the property after the school closed in 2017, and the foundation was able to acquire a title in March 2018 to sell the building.
People who visited were able to take pieces of furniture, desks, filing cabinets and even old sports trophies that were left after kids were transferred over to the newly-constructed St. Francis Catholic School on Colton Avenue in 2017. In return, small donations were made to Mayfair 2020, the Billings Catholic Schools Foundation’s largest fundraiser.
Organizations like St. Vincent de Paul, the Montana Rescue Mission and the Friendship House of Christian Service were able to pick out some items.
The Fratt building, which includes 10 classrooms, a library and band room, is 19,000 square feet and three stories. Russ Fagg said that the building is in excellent shape, noting that the existing wood floors will be refinished and recarpeted.
Fagg said that the building is in the process of being placed on the National Register of Historic Places and will begin installing an elevator, as well as new electrical, heating, cooling and plumbing systems throughout the building. The windows, doors and the exterior will remain intact.
Plans for the building are still being decided, but construction is estimated to take about 12 to 18 months to complete. Renovations will cost about $4 million and construction should begin in the next several months, Fagg said.
A study is underway to determine how many rooms the apartments should have and whether housing is a good fit for the area. Affordable housing options are also being looked at.
“We think it’s going to be a real win-win situation,” Fagg said. “Kind of a win for downtown Billings, a win for the Billings Catholic School System and hopefully a win for the family as well. We really want to make this a gem for the downtown area.”
Fagg has a lot of reasons for why the school was purchased. Relatives have attended the school in the past, and the Granite Tower, which is also owned by the family, is located across the street from the school.
Most importantly, the building has a rich history.
From 1918 to 1985, the school served kids in grades one through eight. From 1985 to 2017, the school served grades seven and eight, according to Janyce Haider, Billings Catholic Schools Foundation president.
In the early 1900s, the school was located on the far west end of Billings where kids would ride their horses to school and tie them up outside. Until it was renamed in the 1980s, the school was known as the Kate Fratt Parochial School. About 35,000 kids graduated over the years, Haider said.
One of the rooms on the second floor held a classroom and a small library, but the wall was later removed and the room was turned into a library with a computer lab. One set of bathrooms is located in the basement.
Haider noted that the school building did not have a gym, cafeteria or nurse’s office. Students would be bused to Billings Central Catholic High School for gym classes and extracurricular activities and would use St. Patrick Co-Cathedral as a lunch space.
The new school on Colton Avenue now meets a more modern school’s criteria. Fundraising is still underway, with about $1.6 million needed to complete the new building.
While the old school building will undergo changes, many at the open house were excited to know that the Fagg family will breathe new life into the space.
“I’m real happy they’re saving this place,” Matthew Mueller said.
___________________________________