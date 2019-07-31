The Alzheimer’s Association is working in partnership with the Billings VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic to provide monthly educational programs to increase awareness and understanding about Alzheimer’s and related dementias. The presentations include information specific to veterans and their families, but everyone is welcome to attend, according to a press release from the association.
The “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” program will take place from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Billings VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic, located 1775 Spring Creek Lane.
Topics include:
- Typical age-related changes.
- Common warning signs of Alzheimer’s.
- How to approach someone about memory concerns.
- Early detection, the benefits of a diagnosis and the diagnostic process.
- Alzheimer’s Association resources.
Anyone wishing to attend the class is asked to RSVP by calling the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 or emailing montana@alz.org.