The Alzheimer’s Association is providing “Effective Communication Strategies” from 2 to 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26. The free program will take place at Magic City Terrace, located at 1439 Main St.
Often individuals living with dementia experience changes in behavior that can be confusing to friends and family. For caregivers, learning to decode messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language can help all involved to connect and communicate in meaningful ways, according to a press release from the association.
Class topics include:
- The communication changes that take place throughout the course of the disease.
- How to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia and respond in ways that are helpful to the person.
- How to identify strategies to connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
To register or learn about other upcoming programs, go to alz.org/CRF or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.