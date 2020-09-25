Alzheimer's walk set for Sunday in Billings

Return to homepage ×
The Alzheimer's Association 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer's is Sunday.
The walk aims to raise $179,000 for Alzheimer's research, care and support.
A virtual opening ceremony begins at 1 p.m. The walk is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m.
This year's walk won't include the regular in-person walk, due to COVID-19 precautions.
People are asked to walk in small teams of friends and family in their own neighborhoods, favorite walks or trails.
There will also be a drive-by Promise Garden at Dehler Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
