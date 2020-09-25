 Skip to main content
Alzheimer's walk set for Sunday in Billings

Alzheimer's walk set for Sunday in Billings

The Alzheimer's Association 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer's is Sunday. 

The walk aims to raise $179,000 for Alzheimer's research, care and support. 

A virtual opening ceremony begins at 1 p.m. The walk is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m.

This year's walk won't include the regular in-person walk, due to COVID-19 precautions.

People are asked to walk in small teams of friends and family in their own neighborhoods, favorite walks or trails.

There will also be a drive-by Promise Garden at Dehler Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

