Alzheimer's walk set for Sunday in Billings

The Alzheimer's Association 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer's is Sunday.

The walk aims to raise $179,000 for Alzheimer's research, care and support.

A virtual opening ceremony begins at 1 p.m. The walk is scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m.

This year's walk won't include the regular in-person walk, due to COVID-19 precautions.

People are asked to walk in small teams of friends and family in their own neighborhoods, favorite walks or trails.

There will also be a drive-by Promise Garden at Dehler Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

