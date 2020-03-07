Amanda Shires joined by husband Jason Isbell for two Montana shows

In a surprise announcement just hours before Amanda Shires' performance in Billings, the alt-country music star was joined on stage at the Pub Station Friday by her husband Jason Isbell, who flew to Montana to celebrate her 38th birthday with her.
Touring with a band on her latest album, "To the Sunset," Shires shared personal moments from her music career. The Texan multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter had plenty to celebrate for her 38th cycle around the sun, though her path to stardom has been hard-fought.
“Things aren’t so great in the top 40 country situation,” said Shires. “I don’t know how I came to this solution, but I decided I was going to start a band,” she said of The Highwomen, which she founded with Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby in 2019.
Shires began playing violin when she was 10, and started fiddle lessons a few years later and at 15 joined the Texas Playboys. Though she’s released a half dozen solo albums — her first in 2005 — it wasn’t until 2012 that she was named “emerging artist of the year” by the Americana Music Honors and Awards (which named “To the Sunset” album of the year last year). She’s worked with many of country music’s greats, from John Prine to Greg Allman to Shooter Jennings, and she was inspired to create the Highwomen to represent women in the music industry.
“It’s beyond just the music,” Shires described. “We are in a time where we can use our voices and use our collective spirit and our voting rights and all that to make the world a different place.”
Shires has also performed with the 400 Unit, fronted by four-time Grammy winning Isbell, who played guitar for Shires during her entire set in Billings. The day of the scheduled performance, both musicians announced on Twitter they were coming together, and tickets for the show sold quickly following the announcement.
More than 300 people packed in the Pub Station’s smaller Taproom for a crowded and boisterous night. After just a few songs, Shires addressed the crowd, introducing each member of her touring band with adoration. She has surrounded herself with incredible talent, each a nurturing member of her career, she described.
Introducing Isbell, Shires described meeting him in 2003. “Could have been 2002…There was a lot of youth … and spirits and alcohol.”
Isbell replied, “It was 2009, according to our legal documents.”
“Whatever you say, I didn’t know I was preaching the truth,” Shires laughed back. Both were a bit fuzzy, as the couple married in 2013. Shires admitted she was going to get gushy and sappy if she continued on, but introduced Isbell as “Mr. Jason Shires Isbell,” to the enthusiastic cheers of the crowd, then launched into the captivating violin-driven song, “Pale Fire.”
The audible crowd at some point seemed impossible to shush, and audience members took it upon themselves to quiet each other. Shires didn’t seem bothered by the noise, even thriving in the environment. Yet, her storytelling on stage would quickly quiet the room.
“I’ll make this story short, because I know we are not here for stories, but once upon a time I was dating this dude. And he was like, ‘If you come live with me, you, will save on money and rent …’”
Shires decided to take him up on the offer, finding herself in what was described as a dark industrial park (she didn't disclose the city). "And I called up the dude, and I say, ‘Hey man. I think this is not right at all. He says, ‘No, you’re at the right place. Come up the blue door and make a right, eight flights of stairs.”
Shires said that was her first red flag.
“I’m hanging out, he said let’s go to dinner. So we go downstairs, make an immediate left and there’s a green door. And there’s a bar and they were serving chili cheese Fritos. I like Fritos. I like chili cheese Fritos. That’s my kind of thing.”
Yet, three days of this, and Shires asked, “Aren’t there any more restaurants here?”
“He said, ‘No. But there’s a grocery store.’ So I went to the grocery store, came back, and there wasn’t a pot to cook anything in … Flag number two.”
After several days drinking Dr. Pepper and eating chili and Fritos, Shires began to question her decision. They lived in an overheated loft no larger than the stage she was standing on, she described.
“So we open the window up. Right as we were lying down to find some kind of breeze in this inside hot external cold, 13 bats flew into this tiny place … I’m a Texan. I’m cool with bats, but not when they touch my hair.”
The audience remained captivated with her retelling of this bizarre encounter. Shires said she was frazzled and freaking out.
“I said, ‘This is crazy.’ And he said, ‘Did you bring a Swiffer?’” She said she tossed the Swiffer outside the building and replied, “You can meet me in Nashville if you want to live somewhere sane.”
Isbell stood on the stage, watching his wife share this story, amused. “And he did come to live with me in Nashville, and we are now married,” Shires said.
Shires described “Wasted and Rollin’” as a song inspired by that time. “There were a lot of happy times. This song is about that. Sometimes it’s so easy to remember all that negative crap. And that wasn’t so bad.”
For the first song of the encore, the couple joined for their duet, “Mutineer.”
“I was born to rock the boat
Some may sink but we will float
Grab your coat, let's get out of here.”
Gratitude emanated from Shires during the evening in a rare and unscripted performance that gave fans incredible access to their love story.
“We’re grateful to you,” Shires told the crowd. “We don’t take it lightly. We know that time is hard to find, and parking and food and babysitters, we know all about it.”
Shires and her band will play Missoula on Saturday night at the Top Hat, and it appears Isbell is sticking around, announcing on Twitter that he will again join in the show.