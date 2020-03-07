Amanda Shires joined by husband Jason Isbell for two Montana shows

“I’ll make this story short, because I know we are not here for stories, but once upon a time I was dating this dude. And he was like, ‘If you come live with me, you, will save on money and rent …’”

Shires decided to take him up on the offer, finding herself in what was described as a dark industrial park (she didn't disclose the city). "And I called up the dude, and I say, ‘Hey man. I think this is not right at all. He says, ‘No, you’re at the right place. Come up the blue door and make a right, eight flights of stairs.”

Shires said that was her first red flag.

“I’m hanging out, he said let’s go to dinner. So we go downstairs, make an immediate left and there’s a green door. And there’s a bar and they were serving chili cheese Fritos. I like Fritos. I like chili cheese Fritos. That’s my kind of thing.”

Yet, three days of this, and Shires asked, “Aren’t there any more restaurants here?”

“He said, ‘No. But there’s a grocery store.’ So I went to the grocery store, came back, and there wasn’t a pot to cook anything in … Flag number two.”