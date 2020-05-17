AMBER Alert canceled early Sunday after girl last seen in Browning found safe

-
An AMBER Alert issued late Saturday night for a missing 3-year-old girl last seen in Browning was canceled after the girl was found safe.
The AMBER Alert stated that the girl had been abducted from her guardian by her non-custodial mother. The girl's mother was identified as Zay-onna Marceau. Marceau had lost custody due to drug, alcohol and child abuse, according to the AMBER Alert.
The girl, Addison Marceau, had been last seen in Browning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The alert was issued on behalf of Blackfeet Tribal Police at about 11:35 p.m. Saturday and was canceled by about 1:37 a.m. Sunday after the Addison was found safe.
