AMBER Alert canceled early Sunday after girl last seen in Browning found safe
An AMBER Alert issued late Saturday night for a missing 3-year-old girl said to have been abducted by her non-custodial mother was canceled after the girl was found safe. The girl was identified in the alert as Addison Marceau.

An AMBER Alert issued late Saturday night for a missing 3-year-old girl last seen in Browning was canceled after the girl was found safe.

The AMBER Alert stated that the girl had been abducted from her guardian by her non-custodial mother. The girl's mother was identified as Zay-onna Marceau. Marceau had lost custody due to drug, alcohol and child abuse, according to the AMBER Alert.

The girl, Addison Marceau, had been last seen in Browning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. 

The alert was issued on behalf of Blackfeet Tribal Police at about 11:35 p.m. Saturday and was canceled by about 1:37 a.m. Sunday after the Addison was found safe. 

