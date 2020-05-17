AMBER Alert canceled early Sunday after girl last seen in Browning found safe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An AMBER Alert issued late Saturday night for a missing 3-year-old girl last seen in Browning was canceled after the girl was found safe.

The AMBER Alert stated that the girl had been abducted from her guardian by her non-custodial mother. The girl's mother was identified as Zay-onna Marceau. Marceau had lost custody due to drug, alcohol and child abuse, according to the AMBER Alert.

The girl, Addison Marceau, had been last seen in Browning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The alert was issued on behalf of Blackfeet Tribal Police at about 11:35 p.m. Saturday and was canceled by about 1:37 a.m. Sunday after the Addison was found safe.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.