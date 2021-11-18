Amber alert issued for Hardin child

The Montana Department of Justice issued an Amber Alert for a child missing from Hardin on Thursday night.

The alert describes a white 2016 KIA Soul, with Montana license plate DEK798. The vehicle was stolen with baby inside in Hardin, Montana at 5:28 p.m.

The victim is described as a 1 year old white male, Hector Espinoza, 2 foot 5 inches, 20 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, navy blue cubs sweatpants, and no shoes.

Anyone with any information is being asked to call the Big Horn Sheriff's office at (406) 665-9798 or 911.

