Amber alert issued for Hardin child

The Montana Department of Justice issued an Amber Alert for a child missing from Hardin on Thursday night.
The alert describes a white 2016 KIA Soul, with Montana license plate DEK798. The vehicle was stolen with baby inside in Hardin, Montana at 5:28 p.m.
The victim is described as a 1 year old white male, Hector Espinoza, 2 foot 5 inches, 20 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, navy blue cubs sweatpants, and no shoes.
Anyone with any information is being asked to call the Big Horn Sheriff's office at (406) 665-9798 or 911.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.