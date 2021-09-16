Amber Alert issued for teen reportedly assaulted, dragged into truck in Roosevelt County

An Amber Alert has been issued out of Roosevelt County for a 15-year-old girl who law enforcement say was assaulted Wednesday night in Wolf Point before being dragged into a pickup truck.
The missing girl, Dana Lee Johnston, was described in the alert as a Native American female standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a striped, white shirt and blue jeans.
Johnston's alleged abductor is Cheri Granbois, who is believed to be driving a black Dodge pickup with a toolbox and Montana license plate CEY619.
Both the vehicle description and license plate number were included in a second Amber Alert issued at around 3 p.m. The initial alert went out Thursday at about 12:45 p.m.
The first Amber Alert issued described how Wednesday night Johnston was assaulted by "two unidentified females" before a person named Cheri Granbois dragged her into the back of a dual cab pickup truck that has a toolbox in the back.
Anyone with information on Dana Johnston or Cheri Granbois is asked to call the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office at 406-653-6240 or call 911.
Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick, speaking said shortly after the alert was issued, said that Fort Peck tribal law enforcement were handling the investigation and the assistance of his office had not yet been requested.
A call to a Fort Peck criminal investigator seeking more details on the circumstances surrounding Johnston's assault was not immediately returned Thursday afternoon.
This story will be updated.