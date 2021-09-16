Amber Alert issued for teen reportedly assaulted, dragged into truck in Roosevelt County

An Amber Alert has been issued out of Roosevelt County for a 15-year-old girl who law enforcement say was assaulted Wednesday night in Wolf Point before being dragged into a pickup truck.

The missing girl, Dana Lee Johnston, was described in the alert as a Native American female standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a striped, white shirt and blue jeans.

Johnston's alleged abductor is Cheri Granbois, who is believed to be driving a black Dodge pickup with a toolbox and Montana license plate CEY619.

Both the vehicle description and license plate number were included in a second Amber Alert issued at around 3 p.m. The initial alert went out Thursday at about 12:45 p.m.

The first Amber Alert issued described how Wednesday night Johnston was assaulted by "two unidentified females" before a person named Cheri Granbois dragged her into the back of a dual cab pickup truck that has a toolbox in the back.

Anyone with information on Dana Johnston or Cheri Granbois is asked to call the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office at 406-653-6240 or call 911.