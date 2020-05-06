Amenities in Billings parks gradually reopening

With guidance from Yellowstone County Health Officer, John Felton, the following park uses have been updated:
- Tennis courts have reopened for public use. Tennis nets have been replaced at all available courts.
- Basketball and volleyball courts will remain closed for now.
- Playgrounds remain closed for now.
- The Billings Parks and Recreation Department will disseminate the process for youth sports leagues and organizations to begin using city parks for play under the governor’s Phase 1 reopening plan.
“Access to use of city parks by organized youth sports leagues and teams will only be granted after the team or league presents evidence of the Yellowstone County Health Officer’s approval of plans addressing factors as required by the health office, including sanitation protocols, processes to assure appropriated physical distancing, etc.,” Felton said.
The process involves the following three steps:
- Each league or organization must develop their guidelines and plan for Phase 1.
- Each league or organization must submit their guidelines and plan for approval to the Yellowstone County Health Department.
- A copy of your Yellowstone County Health Department approved plan must be submitted to Kory Thomson, thomsonk@billingsmt.gov recreation superintendent, before any Park use permits will be issued or reinstated.
For questions or to submit your plan, contact Felton at 651-6474 or john.fel@riverstonehealth.org.
For Park specific information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at parkinfo@billingsmt.gov or at 406-657-8371.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.