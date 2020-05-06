Amenities in Billings parks gradually reopening

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

With guidance from Yellowstone County Health Officer, John Felton, the following park uses have been updated:

“Access to use of city parks by organized youth sports leagues and teams will only be granted after the team or league presents evidence of the Yellowstone County Health Officer’s approval of plans addressing factors as required by the health office, including sanitation protocols, processes to assure appropriated physical distancing, etc.,” Felton said.