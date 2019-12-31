Beginning this spring, American Airlines will add a second flight to Dallas, and for summer Alaska Airlines will add another flight to Portland, Oregon, and use a bigger plane for its daily flight to Seattle.
The additional flights were announced Tuesday by Billings airport officials.
Aimed at business travelers, American Airlines will add its second flight to Dallas beginning April 7. The flight will arrive at 8:41 p.m. and leave the next morning 6:30 a.m. American's midday Dallas flight will remain unchanged.
"This is going to be a great flight" for business travelers and others looking to connect to flights that service the eastern and southern regions of the country, said airport director Kevin Ploehn in a statement.
To help incentivize the second flight, the Billings Chamber of Commerce, Big Sky Economic Development, Visit Billings and the Billings airport put together a revenue guarantee for American's first year of the extra flight worth $1.5 million.
American first began offering direct daily flights between Dallas and Billings in 2017. Those flights generally run full during the summer and at about 80% capacity the rest of the year, Ploehn said.
For summer, Alaska Airlines will add a second flight to Portland beginning in April using a 76-seat regional aircraft. And then starting May 21, the airline will upgrade its afternoon Seattle flight to an Airbus A319, which seats 119. The upgrade adds an additional 43 seats to the Seattle flight.
Ploehn called the additional summer flights a "great opportunity and upgrade" for Billings travelers.
"This will provide the local customer with greater flexibility on flight options," he said.