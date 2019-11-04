American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall will headline the 100th Montana Farm Bureau Convention. Duvall plans to attend the entire convention, allowing time to network with members and provide updates on national ag issues.
The convention is Nov. 11-14 at the DoubleTree by Hilton and Northern Hotel downtown.
Other keynote speakers include Tuesday morning’s motivational speaker Duane Martinz, with “Success in the Long Run.”
Tuesday’s lunch speaker, Bruce Vincent, a third-generation logger, will share his insight about how the future of agriculture is going to be defined and defended by visionary leadership.
Wednesday’s keynote lunch speaker is Mary Heffernan, who has a success story to tell about her “Five Marys” direct-to-consumer ranching operation.
Workshops will include success in hiring, suicide prevention, family business succession, rural broadband, using social media to find profit in your business, and personal leadership.
Wednesday evening’s banquet will be off-site at the Swift River Ranch. Duvall will be the featured speaker.
Other events include the MFBF board elections, committee meetings, a trade show, MFBF Young Farmer and Rancher Discussion Meet and the Resolutions Session.
For more information and to register, go to mfbf.org or call 406-587-3153.