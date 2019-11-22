Steve Billey was shocked when he found out that he won an auction for an American flag that flew on Omaha Beach in Normandy on D-Day in 1944.
After seeing that the World War II-era flag for public sale by collectibles auctioneer company Heritage Auctions on television earlier this year, he quickly put in a bid. His first bid was $30,000. His last bid was $130,000.
After a buyer’s premium and shipping and handling was added on, Billey spent $162,851.08 on the historic flag.
“Honestly, I’ve had it for about four or five months, and I’m still in awe,” Billey said.
Billey served as a hospital corpsman assigned to U.S. Marine Corps infantry in Desert Storm from 1989 to 1993 and is honored to be the new owner of the flag. But a piece of one of America’s most defining moments is priceless, Billey said, and should be shared with others.
That’s why, on Saturday, Nov. 23, the flag will be on display at The Lodge Casino during the casino’s customer appreciation celebration.
Billey, an Oklahoma resident, also owns a house in Billings, and was able to bring the flag over for the celebration.
The 32.5-inch-by-43-inch flag shows 48 embroidered stars and thirteen machine-stitched stripes, edged with a machine-stitched gold fringe. An apparent bullet hole on the second red stripe from the bottom was stitched up, and the flag shows evidence of smears and stains.
The gold fringe signifies that it was designed for use at a military headquarters or may have flown at the first temporary structure built on the beach.
And while it may display physical evidence of its past on the beach in Normandy, the flag’s backstory is just as compelling, Billey said.
On June 6, 1944, more than 160,000 Allied troops landed along the 50-mile stretch of French coastline in Normandy to gain a foothold in Nazi-occupied France.
First Sgt. John E. Horvath served as a U.S. Army engineer as a member of the 121st Combat Engineer Battalion, attached to the 29th Infantry Division of V Corps. On that day, Horvath’s task as an engineer was to neutralize both man-made and natural obstacles on Omaha Beach in Normandy to clear lanes for soldiers and equipment to cross the beach, Billey said. The battles won on D-Day would become a major turning point in the war.
While as many as 40% of engineers died on Omaha Beach that day, Horvath was the first to plant into the sand the same flag that Billey owns today using a tent pole when the first small section of Normandy was won.
Horvath’s Purple Heart, Good Conduct medal and dog tags were also sold with the flag. A newspaper article, believed to be from an Ohio newspaper, showing Horvath’s wife with the flag after it was sent to her only days earlier was also included with the flag. The bundle was sold by Horvath’s nephew on the auctioneer website when it was passed down after Horvath’s death in the 1960s.
“It’s the flag that basically signifies the turn of the war,” Billey said.
Billey was planning to take the flag to Normandy for the 75th anniversary of D-Day this year, but couldn’t make the trip. He also may travel to other places and display it for others to view.
In the future, he may pass it down to his family or give it to a military museum or the Smithsonian. Billey also owns many collectibles from World War II, and has started to collect President Donald Trump memorabilia along with other previous presidents. In total, he has about 40 items.
The casino will provide food and offer a silent auction to customers where all the proceeds will go to Billings VA Clinic On Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the flag will be on display in the business’s entrance.
“It’s a huge piece of history, and obviously it’s not very common to get that in a casino setting, so I’m just super excited about it,” said Jessica Johnson, manager of The Lodge Casino.