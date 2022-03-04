'American Freedom Convoy' passes through Billings en route to DC

Country music blaring from two large speakers propped on a flatbed trailer mingled with the rumble of diesel engines and excited chatter on Pryor Creek Road above I-90 Thursday morning. Locals waited eagerly for the arrival of the Northwest branch of the “American Freedom Convoy” scheduled to pass below them that morning on its way to Washington D.C.

Many of the more than 100 people waved red, white and blue flags — some with political commentary supporting or attacking past and present presidents, some with a field of 50 stars. Some waved Montana flags — one emblazoned with the words “Don’t California My Montana." Others waved yellow Gadsden flags with their signature Libertarian imagery of a rattlesnake and “Don’t Tread on Me” stamped across them. The common theme was defending liberty from a perceived threat of the Biden Administration.

The crowd gathered to show solidarity with a convoy of truckers, RVs, pickups, cars and SUVs on their way to the nation’s capital to protest vaccine mandates for truck drivers crossing the border into Canada, other pandemic-fighting measures and other more general policies of President Joe Biden’s administration they believe threaten their personal liberty.

The protests have become a symbol of political unrest in recent weeks following similar mass trucker blockades of Canadian ports of entry and even a significant siege of Canada’s capital Ottawa that ended only after police intervention ordered by an emergency declaration from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The issue at hand in those demonstrations was a mandate that all truck drivers coming into Canada would need to have a proof of vaccination in order to proceed with their business. Many of the blockades eventually ended on the protesters’ own terms, but the policy has remained intact despite significant impacts to trade, commerce and manufacturing from protesters.

The impacts were so disruptive that a Ford plant was forced to shut down as a result of supply shortages, the Associated Press reported in February.

The three Food and Drug Administration approved COVID-19 vaccines and their subsequent booster shots remain the safest and most effective way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and subsequent COVID-caused medical emergencies and deaths. Despite the safety and accessibility of the vaccines, only 56% of Montanans are fully vaccinated. But almost 65% of Montanans have received a single dose of either vaccine. Side effects from the vaccines are rare.

In America, convoys have reportedly launched from all over the nation apparently with the intent to mirror the impacts seen in Canada. But some convoys have seen more support than others. Passing through Lockwood this week was more than a dozen semi-trucks accompanied by numerous smaller vehicles, but the New York Times reported a convoy leaving Southern California arrived in Las Vegas with only five trucks in its ranks. The convoy organizers encouraged those five to link up with other convoys heading east.

According to the Spokane-to-Washington D.C. convoy’s private Facebook page, the group’s mission is more than just protesting the vaccine mandate for truckers. They described it as a protest to “restore our freedoms, our civil liberties, and to bring an end to all unconstitutional mandates with legal provisions in place to ensure this never happens again.”

The group had more than 7,100 members as of Thursday afternoon.

For Montana convoy organizer Jo Kinkade, Montana’s support for the convoy went further than just lining the streets and honking horns. She helped coordinate the logistics of the convoy by collecting money and donations such as fuel and food cards from across the state to support the truckers and participants over the coming weeks, she said.

“We’ve gotten supplies from all over the state,” Kinkade said. “Anywhere from donations of food, water, drinks to all kinds of homemade, cooked food, gas cards, cash cards. It’s been outstanding.”

From Lockwood, the convoy will head along I-90 until it hits Wisconsin and links up with a separate convoy coming out of California, Kinkade said. Eventually convoys from across the country will converge on D.C. similar to the events in Ottawa.

On their Facebook description the convoy warned against violence amid its ranks saying, “We are peaceful! No violent speech, no threats, no hate, NO EXCEPTIONS!!!”

In preparation for the convoy, Gallatin County put out a Tweet telling residents the convoy would create traffic impacts when it came through the area Wednesday.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder told the Gazette Wednesday that he and other local officials were aware of the convoy on its way into Billings, but were taking no special precautions. Law enforcement would respond if needed, he said.

“We’re just going to let them do their thing, and do whatever’s needed to keep things peaceful,” he said.

For beef rancher Landon Berglee and his toddler son Simian, coming out to show support was not just about solidarity with protests over the vaccine mandate, but to show unity as a nation against policies, he believes, are dividing the country and changing American values.

“I grew up ‘one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all’,” said Berglee. “That’s what made our country great — the greatest country that has ever been on earth, really, for freedom — we started out from the Pilgrims and that’s what we’ve stood for and in today’s environment I see this much more about control and the freedom of it. [It] isn’t for politics to tell us how to live. It’s that we are a democracy and everyone votes and we stand for what we stand for and we support the people that are there [in the convoy].”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.