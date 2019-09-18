The American Legion Post 4 invites the Billings and surrounding communities to join in celebrating the 100th anniversary of the American Legion on Saturday.
At the American Legion, located at 1540 Broadwater Ave., the Uniform Display will be open for viewing at 11 a.m. and remain on exhibit throughout the day. Showcasing uniforms from each branch of the military, the display represents 100 years of our country's decorated military history, according to a press release from organizers.
Evening events will begin with a cocktail hour from 5 to 6 p.m. with hosted hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar.
American Legion historian and former Department Vice Commander Jim Lisch will lead the night's speakers. American Legion Lt. Col. Mike Waters will give the keynote address.
The local band Counting Coup will close out the night with their eclectic mix of blues, rock, and Americana music starting at 7:30 p.m.
Valet parking will be available starting at 5 p.m.
The event is free to attend.
For more information, call the American Legion at 656-1510.