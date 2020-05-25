American Legion's Memorial Day ride honors fallen vets

Monday morning motorcycles and classic cars lined the side of the road near a cemetery in the Heights for the beginning of a drive-by Memorial Day celebration.
The American Legion Post 4 Yellowstone Legion Riders organized the annual drive-by ceremony.
About two dozen people lined Riverside Cemetery in motorcycles and cars at 10 a.m. on Monday. The drive-by began at Riverside Cemetery in the Heights, went to Mountview Cemetery and ended at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel.
Across Billings official Memorial Day ceremonies were canceled or moved to virtual platforms, as Montana still adheres to Phase 1 regulations which only allows for gatherings of 10 people.
The Legion’s annual tradition, one of few events happening in Billings, looked a little different as adjustments for COVID-19 were made.
“Last year we would stop at each one of the ceremonies and listen,” Gil Floyd, riders director with post 4, said. Afterwards Legion members would gather for coffee.
Without the ceremonies Legion members and others participating in the drive-by instead paused for moments of silence, prayers and a few brief words. Six feet distancing was attempted by attendees as they gathered to honor fallen veterans.
Floyd said he expected to see more people attend the drive-by this year, as folks looked to attend the few local events happening.
Floyd decided to make adjustments for social distancing for the Legion’s ride about 2-3 weeks ago, after feeling unsure about whether or not the group would be allowed to gather.
“One thing we learned in the military is you just fire really quick,” Floyd joked, of quickly putting on the event.
Ultimately Floyd said he felt it was important for people to be able to get out, commune and honor lost veterans.
“It’s what today’s about. (Honoring) the guys who died in combat.”
