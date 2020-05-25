American Legion's Memorial Day ride honors fallen vets

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Monday morning motorcycles and classic cars lined the side of the road near a cemetery in the Heights for the beginning of a drive-by Memorial Day celebration.

The American Legion Post 4 Yellowstone Legion Riders organized the annual drive-by ceremony.

About two dozen people lined Riverside Cemetery in motorcycles and cars at 10 a.m. on Monday. The drive-by began at Riverside Cemetery in the Heights, went to Mountview Cemetery and ended at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel.

Across Billings official Memorial Day ceremonies were canceled or moved to virtual platforms, as Montana still adheres to Phase 1 regulations which only allows for gatherings of 10 people.

The Legion’s annual tradition, one of few events happening in Billings, looked a little different as adjustments for COVID-19 were made.

“Last year we would stop at each one of the ceremonies and listen,” Gil Floyd, riders director with post 4, said. Afterwards Legion members would gather for coffee.

Without the ceremonies Legion members and others participating in the drive-by instead paused for moments of silence, prayers and a few brief words. Six feet distancing was attempted by attendees as they gathered to honor fallen veterans.