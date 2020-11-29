American Steel moves into the future with robots, Amazon deal

Rosie, American Steel's robotic arm with an 11-foot reach and a plasma torch for cutting steel, is all elbows.
With a half million dollar price tag and its own little control booth, the robot can feel like a delicate tool amid roughneck equipment like 10-ton warehouse cranes and a 36-foot band saw used for chopping up house-length steel beams.
But Rosie is perhaps the perfect distillation of American Steel's primary business philosophy. The company, located in Lockwood, believes that incorporating new and specialized technologies with the traditional nuts and bolts of steel manufacturing is the best way to corner the market.
And so far, it appears to be working.
American Steel will be producing the steel building frames for a number of Amazon's new order fulfillment centers and it just finished supplying the steel building frame for the new VA Clinic currently under construction in Missoula.
David Lewis, president of American Steel and Curtis Childree, vice president and senior project manager, see the company's future in its ability to harness new technology and apply it to an industry that essentially has been around since humans discovered ore.
Montana is a good place to do that, Lewis explained.
"What I love about Montana (is) we're a little bit distant from the silliness of the rest of the world," he said.
It allows American Steel to ground itself in tried-and-true steel fabrication techniques while pulling in technology that's been tested in larger centers of industry. Lewis calls it a type of cross pollination that allows both realms to share ideas.
The shop at American Steel is a warehouse-sized space that includes traditional metal fabrication tools like hand welders and metal-cutting saws, and newer technologies like robotic welders and plasma cutters.
At the far end of the shop is a small robotic arm they've dubbed Ratchet. Lewis calls it the company's tricycle, a $100,000 robotic welder that workers at the company use before they graduate to operating Rosie, the $500,000 robotic plasma cutter.
Rosie got its name from Bryan Wagner, the robot's operator, who used to watch "The Jetsons" as a kid. Rosie was the Jetson's robot maid and she did what the family told her.
Wagner, an old hand in the shop, had to learn a lot of new tricks in order to operate American Steel's Rosie, he said. But it's part of what drew him to taking on the job.
"I like to learn," he said. "And if you're not learning, what's the point?"
American Steel employs 45 people and was founded in 1998. It first set up in Lockwood 12 years ago, when its internet was beamed by antenna from downtown Billings.
These days, the web is piped into American Steel through fiber optic cables, giving the company the fastest internet connection available, considerably faster than broadband cable.
That speed is vital to the way the company works and collaborates with its customers, and its what makes them attractive to companies like Amazon.
American Steel uses a design program — Enterprise Resource Planning — that allows the company to digitally model every project for which it's been hired. The 3-D digital models show what the project will look like long before the parts are ordered and fabricated at American Steel's shop — be it a steel frame for a warehouse or a steel walkway with handrails.
Using the program, the designers and technicians can model the architects' plans and see every component they'll need for a project, down to the smallest bolts and washers. It also allows for collaboration. The plumbers, electricians and other contractors working on the project can access American Steel's digital design and add their own adjustments to make pipes and conduits fit better.
In fact, on any given project, the designers at American Steel meet every week online with the contractors on the project to discuss the design and the adjustments that should be made.
"These technologies allow us to extend our reach," Childree said.
And it allows American Steel to easily take on projects anywhere in the country.
"It doesn't matter where you build it," Lewis said. "It matters that you build it well."
