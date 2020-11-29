American Steel moves into the future with robots, Amazon deal

These days, the web is piped into American Steel through fiber optic cables, giving the company the fastest internet connection available, considerably faster than broadband cable.

That speed is vital to the way the company works and collaborates with its customers, and its what makes them attractive to companies like Amazon.

American Steel uses a design program — Enterprise Resource Planning — that allows the company to digitally model every project for which it's been hired. The 3-D digital models show what the project will look like long before the parts are ordered and fabricated at American Steel's shop — be it a steel frame for a warehouse or a steel walkway with handrails.

Using the program, the designers and technicians can model the architects' plans and see every component they'll need for a project, down to the smallest bolts and washers. It also allows for collaboration. The plumbers, electricians and other contractors working on the project can access American Steel's digital design and add their own adjustments to make pipes and conduits fit better.

In fact, on any given project, the designers at American Steel meet every week online with the contractors on the project to discuss the design and the adjustments that should be made.