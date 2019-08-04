The four draft plans for the Coulson Park development have been completed and the planners working on the park's future hope it will catch people's attention.
"I want it to make people say, "Wow, they did this in Billings?" said Penny Ronning, a Billings city councilwoman and member of the Coulson Park steering committee. "We want destination sites; get us out of our house."
The four designs tap into different elements of the region's history and culture, and include elements like an amphitheater, a steamboat-themed play structure or interpretive site, river access, a rugged bike track and historical markers.
DHM Design, the landscape architecture firm that designed the four options, is seeking feedback from folks in Billings. Designers there hope residents will pick their favorite elements from each plan and tell the architecture firm what they want at the park.
The website coulsonpark.com has a page for feedback and a survey people can fill out. DHM also has a Facebook page dedicated to the Coulson Park development project where people can leave comments.
The park's steering committee, which includes parks employees, business owners and city staff, along with a representative from the city council, want the park to be active and to showcase some of the best features of the region.
And that's a long way from where Coulson Park started. Originally, that stretch of the Yellowstone River was the township of Coulson, a trading and mercantile community that eventually faded as Billings grew.
Since before Billings was Billings, the Yellowstone River has been used almost exclusively as an industrial tool to power the region's population growth and aid its cattle-, coal- and petroleum-based economy.
The Coulson property eventually became a city dump and it sat next to an active coal-fired power plant. That coal plant has since shuttered and city leaders are working with its owner to find a way to acquire some of the land for a future expansion of Coulson Park.
By the late 1990s, Coulson was designated as park space, but it sat undeveloped for years while city leaders debated on how best to use it. Most community leaders are eager to make use of the Yellowstone's recreational and tourism potential, but there's never been a real clear vision as to how that should happen, Ronning said.
In an effort to change that, Big Sky Economic Development gave the city a $90,000 grant last year to develop a Coulson Park master plan. That money allowed the parks department to hire DHM Design and begin the process of figuring out the right future for the park.
"We want to get the space activated and get people down there," said Eric Meadows with DHM.