Amy Schneider, MBA, SHRM-SCP is the Director of Human Resources at Sanderson Stewart, a local award-winning community design firm. Recently, Schneider has been named an Associate Principal of the firm. She has worked tirelessly to grow the firm to more than 80 cool, smart, and talented people working across 4 offices. Schneider is in her 15th year with the firm.
Amy Schneider named an Associate Principal of Sanderson Stewart
- Billings Gazette
