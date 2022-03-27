 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amy Schneider named HR director at Sanderson Stewart

Amy Schneider

Schneider

Amy Schneider, MBA, SHRM-SCP is the Director of Human Resources at Sanderson Stewart, a local award-winning community design firm. Recently, Amy has been named an Associate Principal of the firm. She has worked tirelessly to grow the firm to more than 80 cool, smart, and talented people working across 4 offices. Amy is in her 15th year with the firm.

