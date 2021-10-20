An unmeasurable difference: Philip Fortin’s philanthropic legacy lives on in his hometown

In 1951 Fortin set up a charitable foundation to give back to the communities he lived in. The family has disbursed the tens of millions of dollars directly from the endowment Fortin established with his personal money. None of the Fortin Family foundations accept or solicit donations.

“It is all through the generosity of Phil Fortin that we sit here today,” explained Smith before Moore added, “And good stewardship.”

Each year both foundations invite charities to apply for grants. In 2021, nearly 250 different charities and projects were asked to submit applications to the Mary Alice Fortin Foundation. The amounts awarded vary. Many of those charities are based in Billings or Montana.

To best use the endowment and do the most good for the public, they do not pay much attention to cold calls and letters, Smith explained, but seek out causes worth supporting through the two foundations' board members and community advisors, trusting to follow their expertise.

“The times have changed you know,” explained Moore. "When my grandmother was alive she would decide she wanted to write a check. Now we’ve taken us to the next step. We obviously have a board and a finance committee and it’s obviously more complicated, but I honestly think our outreach is so much broader.”