An unmeasurable difference: Philip Fortin’s philanthropic legacy lives on in his hometown

It has been 70 years since Billings oil man Philip Fortin set up his charitable foundation in Montana. Since then, the family's legacy continues through the Fortin Family foundations, which have contributed more than $50 million to charities and causes including many in Montana.
Today, Fortin’s step-grand-daughter Lesley Smith and her daughter Danielle Hickox Moore preside over the Fortin Foundation of Florida and the Mary Alice Fortin Foundation, which the family refer to collectively as the Fortin Family foundations. Mary Alice Fortin’s other daughter, actor Susan Stockard Channing, known for her role as Betty Rizzo in the 1979 film "Grease", serves as vice president for both foundations.
In honor of their 70th year the mother-daughter duo brought the Mary Alice Fortin Foundation board to the Northern Hotel in Billings for its regular board meeting. The board heard first-hand from charities they have impacted through their contributions over the years. For several board members it was their first visit to the city.
It was not Smith’s or Moore’s first time to the city. The two have summered in Billings most of their lives from their family’s winter hometown of Palm Beach, Florida, where Moore currently serves as mayor and her mother, Lesley Smith, and grandfather, Earl Smith, previously served as mayor.
The two have been stewards of the family’s endowment since 2007 when Mary Alice Fortin passed away after managing the charities following her husband’s passing in 1982.
“Our focus is animals, kids, education and food,” Moore said of the foundations' grants. But she clarified the family does not like to narrow their ability to help a worthy cause.
“It’s always easy to find a worthwhile project here in Billings,” said Smith.
In fact, in Billings alone the foundation has contributed over $1 million to the Fortin Neonatal Intensive Care Unit renovation at St. Vincent Healthcare, thousands to the trauma center at Billings Clinic and countless amounts to area schools such as the Billings Area Catholic Education Trust over the years. And, that doesn't include the dozens of other local organizations devoted to children’s education, universities, nutrition, animal rescues and healthcare that have been directly impacted by Philip Fortin's donations.
Fortin himself was born in 1896 in the remote regions of northern Montana "somewhere near the Canadian border" explained Smith. He moved to Billings and began work in oil exploration across Montana and North Dakota. The venture was wildly successful. He married his first wife Dorothy, who died a few years later. Fortin would then marry Mary Alice Stockard of Palm Beach at the time and the two split their year between the two cities until their deaths.
Mary Alice had also been widowed and brought her two daughters (Smith and Stockard Channing) to the marriage. “He was wonderful to us,” said Smith about her step-father, “and we all called him Papa. He was an absolutely wonderful man.”
In 1951 Fortin set up a charitable foundation to give back to the communities he lived in. The family has disbursed the tens of millions of dollars directly from the endowment Fortin established with his personal money. None of the Fortin Family foundations accept or solicit donations.
“It is all through the generosity of Phil Fortin that we sit here today,” explained Smith before Moore added, “And good stewardship.”
Each year both foundations invite charities to apply for grants. In 2021, nearly 250 different charities and projects were asked to submit applications to the Mary Alice Fortin Foundation. The amounts awarded vary. Many of those charities are based in Billings or Montana.
To best use the endowment and do the most good for the public, they do not pay much attention to cold calls and letters, Smith explained, but seek out causes worth supporting through the two foundations' board members and community advisors, trusting to follow their expertise.
“The times have changed you know,” explained Moore. "When my grandmother was alive she would decide she wanted to write a check. Now we’ve taken us to the next step. We obviously have a board and a finance committee and it’s obviously more complicated, but I honestly think our outreach is so much broader.”
In the near future, the foundations intend to focus on health care and education, areas that have been drastically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences. The NICU renovation at St. V’s received $1.25 million over the course of three years. At their meeting Monday in Billings, the board approved more funds to St. V’s for more projects focused on children on the hospital's campus.
Countless other projects will likely also be supported. An anecdote is told about Philip Fortin. It is said that in 1972 he made a phone call to a local non-profit school. He wanted to know if the monetary gifts were “making a difference." In honor of the foundation’s anniversary, foundation advisor and board member, Nick Cladis, commissioned a book for the foundation. For the book, researcher and author, Virginia Bryan, reached out to the countless charities asking the same question, “Are we making a difference?” The answer was a resounding “yes”.
Bryan added in her afterword in the book that she was aware of the Fortin Family’s contributions before beginning but she, “didn’t fully appreciate the vast scope and incredible depth of the philanthropic impact of the Fortin family and the Fortin Foundations in Billings and Montana.”