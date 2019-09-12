Angela’s Piazza will host its annual fall benefit dinner at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church on Saturday, Oct. 5.
A cocktail hour featuring wine and beer will start the evening at 6 p.m. A savory roast pork dinner with all the trimmings will be served at 7 p.m. The evening will also include live music by Ron Garritson, plus live and silent auctions, according to information from the organization.
Auction items include original artwork, gift certificates to local restaurants; yoga lessons; gym membership; jewelry; themed baskets for women, men and children; and more.
The event raises funds for the organization’s programs and services that help women live a life free from domestic abuse.
Tickets to the dinner cost $45 in advance and $55 at the door. Tables for six are available for $200. Tickets are available by calling the organization at 255-0611, or by mailing or visiting Angela’s Piazza, 425 Grand Ave., Billings, MT 59101.