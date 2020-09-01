Animal scat at Billings park has caretaker watching for a bear

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A pile of poop found in Comanche Park on Tuesday morning has caused a small stir.

Mark Carson, a seasonal Billings Parks employee, cares for Terry, Central and Comanche parks every summer and working at Comanche Tuesday morning came across a pile of animal scat that looked like it came from a bear.

"I've never seen anything like that before (at the park)," he said.

The small neighborhood park is located between South Plainview Street and South 12th Street West, north of Monad Road in midtown Billings. It's surrounded by homes to the north and east and industrial buildings to the west and south.

Carson and a co-worker looked up imagines of scat online to compare it with what they'd found in the park and it left them feeling pretty confident it was from a bear.

Employees in the local office of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks weren't convinced. Carson spoke with officials at the FWP on Tuesday and they said it was likely from a deer.

But that's not to say bears don't ever come to town. They wander through the area every summer.