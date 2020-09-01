Animal scat at Billings park has caretaker watching for a bear

A pile of poop found in Comanche Park on Tuesday morning has caused a small stir.
Mark Carson, a seasonal Billings Parks employee, cares for Terry, Central and Comanche parks every summer and working at Comanche Tuesday morning came across a pile of animal scat that looked like it came from a bear.
"I've never seen anything like that before (at the park)," he said.
The small neighborhood park is located between South Plainview Street and South 12th Street West, north of Monad Road in midtown Billings. It's surrounded by homes to the north and east and industrial buildings to the west and south.
Carson and a co-worker looked up imagines of scat online to compare it with what they'd found in the park and it left them feeling pretty confident it was from a bear.
Employees in the local office of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks weren't convinced. Carson spoke with officials at the FWP on Tuesday and they said it was likely from a deer.
But that's not to say bears don't ever come to town. They wander through the area every summer.
"It's not infrequent," said Bob Gibson, manager of the Montana FWP office in Billings. "We've fished them out of the Heights and a number of other places."
FWP officials killed a bear last September that had appeared first around South 27th Street near Ninth Avenue South and Lillian Avenue and then later at South Park. A dog walker came across a black bear last summer while at Norm's Island.
"The closer you get to the river the more frequent it becomes," Gibson said, referring to the Yellowstone.
Last May, a young black bear showed up east of Laurel and eventually climbed a tree near Seitz Ronan Road. The bear ended up on private land and FWP authorized the property owner to shoot it.
Gibson said when possible FWP likes to relocate bears that wander into urban areas. But if the bear starts to kill livestock or pets, or gets a taste for garbage, relocation becomes less effective; bears have a remarkable memory for finding places where they've found food in the past.
When that happens, FWP officials typically kill the bear.
"We don't really like them in town," Gibson said.
Carson believes neighbors in the area around Comanche Park should be aware that wildlife could be in the area, whether a bear or a deer. But he's not convinced what he found was from a deer. He's seen lots of deer scat before; what he found in the park was something new.
"I think it was a bear, personally," he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.