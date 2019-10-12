RED LODGE — “Living With the Land” with Louise Ogemahgeshig Fischer, Annishinaabe artist and cultural consultant, is the topic of Red Lodge Carnegie Library’s next Lunch and Learn taking place on Tuesday.
Artist Louise Ogemahgeshig Fischer will focus on the Annishinaabe (Chippewa) people, who made their living from the land by harvesting a wide variety of plants and hunting or trapping animals. Fischer will describe the American Indian struggle for survival in often harsh conditions, triumph over hardships, and spiritual and creative achievements. With a combination of storytelling, dance, music and historical artifacts, she’ll immerse the audience in Native American culture, the library said in a press release.
The Lunch and Learn begins at noon with a homemade lunch of soup, bread and dessert for $5. The free program starts at 12:30 p.m.
For more information or to make lunch reservations, call the library at 446-1905, or email hopeshomemade@gmail.com.