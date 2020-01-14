Through Friday, March 8, Yellowstone County 4-H members from 26 clubs are selling U.S. No. 1 Navel oranges, Washington Gala and Granny Smith and Fuji apples, Texas Red grapefruit and D’Anjou pears.
Members are selling fruit in 20-pound boxes for $32 a box. Delivery will be the second weekend of March.
To order, call your neighborhood 4-H member, or the Yellowstone County Extension Office at 256-2828.
- Sales support local 4-H club activities and the activities of the Yellowstone County 4-H Council and Foundation. According to a press release from the extension office, the money raised helps:
- Provide 4-H member and leader project manuals.
- Fund 4-H project workshops and clinics.
- Provide 4-H scholarships.
- Sponsor 4-H annual camp.
- Sponsor 4-H members going to state, regional and national activities.
- Fund 4-H awards and recognition programs.
- Sponsor 4-H citizenship experiences.
- Sponsor opportunities to develop life skills, including communication skills.