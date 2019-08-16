The Porsche Club of America Absaroka Region will host its annual All Euro Car Show at Veterans Park on Saturday, Aug. 24.
The All Euro Car Show will showcase local European cars of all makes and provide information to local Porsche owners about the Porsche Club of America Absaroka Region. Vehicles shown in previous years include Hispano-Suiza, Lancia, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Mercedes Benz, Austin Healey, Jaguar and Porsche.
Set-up and registration will begin at 9 a.m. Entries will be accepted until noon. The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Awards for People’s Choice, Best Contemporary, and the Bill Witcher Vintage Car Memorial Award, will be voted on by attendees and presented at 2:30 p.m.
Entering a car in the show costs $10 per vehicle. In a press release, the club said proceeds from the show will be donated to a charity.
For more information, including details about showing a vehicle, go to abs.pca.org or the All Euro Car Show’s Facebook page.
The Porsche Club of America Absaroka Region was founded in Billings in 1978 and covers eastern Montana and northern Wyoming.